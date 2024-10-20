The first identified neurotransmitter was
3. Biological Psychology
Communication in the Nervous System
Multiple Choice
What is the role of ion channels in a neuron?
Which of the follow statements about action potentials are true?
I) A neuron’s resting potential is -55 mV.
II) An all-or-nothing response means once the threshold is reached, the action potential will fire.
III) The refractory period means there is a time where the neuron can't fire.
The ____________ is the gap between two neurons.
Benzodiazepines are a class of drugs that enhance the activity of GABA. Which of the following could you conclude based on this information?
Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) are a class of drugs that prevent the reuptake of serotonin. Based on this, which of the following statements is true regarding SSRIs?
The charged particles inside and outside the cell are called
Which of the following examples would be most similar to a neuron?
When the action potential gets to the end of the axon,
Neurons fire
A molecule of neurotransmitter is to a(n) _____ as a key is to a keyhole.
Endorphins help the body to
Lately, Kiara has been having trouble sleeping at night, and has also experienced a sharp decline in appetite and energy level. A decrease in which of the following neurotransmitters might be responsible for Kiara's sudden change in behavior?
An _____ is a chemical substance that mimics or enhances the effects of a neurotransmitter.
To help control Chloe's nausea, Chloe's doctor gives her Zofran, which blocks the action of serotonin, a chemical involved in the body's nausea response. In Chloe's case, the medication prescribed by her doctor acts as an