Which of the following is NOT considered an element of the communication process in the nervous system?
A
Hormone
B
Synapse
C
Axon
D
Neuron
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the communication process in the nervous system, which primarily involves the transmission of electrical and chemical signals between neurons.
Step 2: Identify the key elements involved in this process: the neuron (the basic cell of the nervous system), the axon (the part of the neuron that transmits electrical impulses), and the synapse (the junction where neurons communicate with each other).
Step 3: Recognize that hormones are chemical messengers but are part of the endocrine system, not the nervous system's direct communication process.
Step 4: Compare each option to the known elements of neural communication to determine which one does not fit within the nervous system's communication framework.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Hormone' is not considered an element of the communication process in the nervous system because it belongs to a different system (endocrine) rather than the neural communication pathway.
