In the context of communication in the nervous system, the process of listening involves ______ messages.
A
blocking
B
modifying
C
sending
D
receiving
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: The nervous system communicates through electrical and chemical signals, which involve sending and receiving messages between neurons.
Identify the role of listening in communication: Listening is the process of perceiving and interpreting incoming information, which means it involves taking in messages rather than sending or altering them.
Analyze the options: 'Blocking' means preventing messages, 'modifying' means changing messages, and 'sending' means transmitting messages. None of these align with the act of listening.
Recognize that listening corresponds to 'receiving' messages, as it involves the reception and processing of information sent by others.
Conclude that in the nervous system, listening is best described as the process of receiving messages.
Watch next
Master Electrochemical Communication with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah