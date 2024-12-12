In this video, we're going to introduce language and we're going to distinguish it from communication. So, communication is the process of exchanging information or signals between organisms. This could be vocal, it could be body language, it could be chemical communication. Pretty much all animals in the animal kingdom have some type of communication. It's a very broad skill that we see.
Now, in contrast, language is a uniquely human skill that involves a structured system of symbols, like words, and rules, like grammar, that we can use to communicate complex ideas and information. And there are a few aspects of human language that we don't see in any other type of animal communication. First, human languages can be used to generate an infinite number of novel utterances. You could theoretically, for the rest of forever, say sentences that nobody has ever said before. You can be combining words in new ways all the time.
That's what makes it infinite. Number 2 is that human languages can be used to refer to intangible or abstract things. We could talk about the future, the past, democracy. You could describe a unicorn even though you've never seen one in real life. That is a unique feature of human language.
And then finally, we can use it internally as we think. We can use it to have internal monologues, we can reflect on our own thoughts and behaviors, we can mentally categorize information, and when we do that, it actually influences neural organization, and we have biological evidence to suggest that. These are the unique features of human language in addition to the use of symbols and rules, words, and grammar, basically. I do want to be clear because I always have students ask this: Well, why don't we consider animal communication language? It doesn't really seem fair sometimes.
And I totally get where you're coming from there. And we make this distinction not to downplay how sophisticated animal communication is. Some species, in particular, like whales, dolphins, and great apes, have really, really complex communication systems and they are incredible things. However, we do not see these specific features in any other animal communication system. We only see these in humans, so that's why we make that distinction.
So the broad takeaway here is that all language is communication. It falls under that broad category, but not all communication is language. Alright. So that is our introduction to language, and I will see you guys in our next video. Bye bye.