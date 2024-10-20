Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
8. Cognition
The Structure of Language
Multiple Choice
Zola states that morphemes are the smallest unit of language. Is this statement true? If not, how would you correct the statement?
A
Zola is correct.
B
Zola is incorrect: morphemes are the largest units of language.
C
Zola is incorrect: morphemes are the smallest unit of language with meaning.
D
Zola is incorrect: both morphemes and phonemes are the smallest unit of language.