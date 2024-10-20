To help students learn new psychology terms, Professor Williams encourages them to think deeply about the meaning of the words, to provide examples of each term, and to use each one in a sentence. Professor Williams is using which model of memory?
7. Memory
Information Processing Model
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice

Eduardo is watching people walk down the street, when all of a sudden, he thinks, "Was that man wearing a bright purple suit?" As a result of this thought, he looks back at the man to see if it is true. Which type of memory is responsible for Eduardo's behavior?
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice

Visual sensory memory is known as _____ memory.
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice

Gabriella has the ability to look quickly at a page in a book, then focus on a blank piece of paper and "read" the words from the image of the page that still linger in his sensory memory. Gabriella's ability is an example of
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice

Kestrel always asks for a window whenever he flies, because he loves looking at the clouds and their shapes as the plane flies above them. The type of sensory memory used when viewing the clouds is _____ memory.
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice

In real life, information that has just entered iconic memory will be pushed out very quickly by new information. Research suggests that after _____, old information is replaced by new information.
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice

In Broadbent's filter theory, only a stimulus that is _____ enough will be passed on to be analyzed for meaning in short-term memory.
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice

In spite of the loud music and many conversations at the party, Sarika was able to hear her friend say her name. Sarika's ability to hear her name regardless of the background noise is an example of
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice

Short-term memory tends to be encoded primarily in
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice

George Miller concluded that the capacity of short-term memory is
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice

Akari is able to remember her Social Security number by breaking it into three parts: three numbers/two numbers/four numbers. Akari is using the process of
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice

Jade was asked to participate in an experiment. The experimenter read aloud to her a series of numbers that she was then asked to repeat back to him in the same order. As Jade continued to answer correctly, the lists became longer and longer until she finally could not get the numbers right. The experiment in which Jade was asked to participate involved the use of what memory test?
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice

The most efficient way of transferring short-term memory into long-term memory is by using
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice

The system of working memory processes the information in
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice

In a room filled with people, where several conversations are going on, you are able to hear your name being spoken. This is