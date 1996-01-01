In an original study that explored how information is stored in long-term memory, Collins and Quillian (1969) asked participants to respond "true" or "false" as quickly as possible to sentences such as "a canary is a bird" and "a canary is an animal." The results of this study suggest that
memory processes take place at different times over a small network of neural connections.
information is encoded in memory in auditory form.
information exists in a kind of network, with nodes of related information linked to each other in a kind of hierarchy.
information is processed through three different stages of memory.