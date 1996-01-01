- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means: Videos & Practice Problems
Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means Practice Problems
A sample of college students has an average monthly rent of with a sample standard deviation of . Test the claim that the average rent is greater than at the significance level. What are the test statistic and the critical value for this right-tailed test?
A beverage company states that the mean sugar content in their drink is grams. A sample of cold drinks is tested, resulting in a -statistic of . At a significance level of for a two-tailed test, what is the correct conclusion regarding the null hypothesis?
A simple random sample of chocolate chip cookies from a bakery is analyzed by a nutritionist for sugar content in grams. The bakery claims that the average sugar content is grams per cookie. At a significance level, the following analysis output was obtained from a statistical software:
Test Statistic, :
Critical :
-Value:
Using the output, what should the nutritionist conclude about the bakery's claim that the mean sugar content is grams?
Researchers analyzed a simple random sample of wait times for the Jungle Cruise ride at noon. They want to test the claim that the mean wait time is greater than minutes. The following summary from statistical software is provided:
(Observed value):
(Critical value):
:
-value (one-tailed):
:
Based on this information, what conclusion should be drawn regarding the claim?
A company claims that the average time to resolve a customer complaint is less than hours. A simple random sample of complaints shows a mean resolution time of hours with a standard deviation of hours. At the significance level, test the claim that the mean resolution time is less than hours.
A nutritionist claims that the average daily calcium intake for adults is more than . A simple random sample of adults yields a mean daily calcium intake of with a standard deviation of . Use a significance level to test the claim that the population mean daily calcium intake is greater than .
A simple random sample of grocery receipts from a supermarket shows a mean of and a standard deviation of . Test the claim at the significance level that the average grocery bill is less than .
A fitness center claims that its new exercise class leads to weight loss. In a study of a simple random sample of participants, the mean weight loss after months was with a standard deviation of . At the significance level, test the claim that the mean weight loss is greater than . Is the result statistically significant? Is it practically significant?
A researcher is investigating the caffeine content per serving (in milligrams) of a certain brand of energy drinks. The following caffeine concentrations were measured in a simple random sample:
, , , , , , , , ,
Test the claim at the significance level that the mean caffeine content for all such energy drinks is less than milligrams. Assume that the population is normally distributed.
A fitness instructor asks a simple random sample of participants to estimate the time it takes to complete a -second plank without a timer. Their estimates in seconds are:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
At the significance level, test the claim that these recorded times are from a population with a mean equal to seconds. Assume that the data are normally distributed.
A public health official claims that the mean number of steps taken daily by adults in a city is less than . A simple random sample of adults shows a mean of steps with a standard deviation of steps. At the significance level, test the official's claim using the -method. Compare the claimed mean to the sample mean. Is the difference statistically significant? Is it practically significant?
A researcher claims that the average systolic blood pressure for adults is . A simple random sample of adults yields a sample mean of with a standard deviation of . Based on this sample, is the difference between the sample mean and the claimed mean statistically significant? Is this difference practically significant?
A researcher collected data on the daily water intake (in liters) of a simple random sample of adults. The sample mean is liters, and the sample standard deviation is liters. It is commonly recommended that adults should drink at least liters of water per day. Assume the population standard deviation is known to be liters. Using the -value method, a significance level, and the population standard deviation, test the claim that the mean daily water intake for adults is less than liters.
A company claims that the mean weight of its protein bars is grams. A quality control analyst samples 8 bars and obtains a sample mean of grams. After simulating randomizations under the null hypothesis, simulated means are at least as large as grams. What is the correct interpretation of the -value and the decision at ?
A tech company claims that the mean battery life of its new smartwatch is at least hours. A skeptical reviewer believes the battery life is less than hours. A random sample of 10 smartwatches resulted in a mean battery life of 24 hours. After simulating randomizations under the null hypothesis, simulated means are as extreme or more extreme than hours.
Use a randomization procedure to test the reviewer's claim at the significance level.
Consider the following data representing the number of annual deaths from heat waves in the United States over consecutive years: . Assume these data are a random sample of recent annual heat wave deaths. At the significance level, test the claim that the mean number of annual heat wave deaths is less than the mean of deaths from the s. If the mean is now lower, mention one factor that might explain the reduction.
An experiment was conducted to determine whether providing candy to dining parties resulted in a higher tip percentage. The following data were collected on the tip percentages for two independent samples of dining parties:
Sample 1 (No Candy):
Sample size
Mean tip percentage
Standard deviation
Sample 2 (Candy Given):
Sample size
Mean tip percentage
Standard deviation
Use a significance level to test the claim that giving candy results in greater tips.
A researcher wants to determine if there is a significant difference in math test performance between students who use digital textbooks and those who use printed textbooks. The following data were collected:
Assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. Use degrees of freedom equal to the smaller of and .
At the significance level, test the claim that there is no significant difference in mean test performance between the two groups.
A nutritionist wants to compare the effects of two different diets on weight loss. After weeks, the following statistics are recorded:
Assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. Use degrees of freedom equal to the smaller of and . Does the type of diet appear to have an effect on weight loss? If so, which diet appears to be associated with greater weight loss?
Researchers are studying the effect of background music on concentration. One group of students studied with classical music, while another group studied in silence. Their concentration scores were recorded and summarized as follows:
Assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. Use degrees of freedom equal to the smaller of and . At the significance level, test the claim that classical music leads to higher concentration scores than silence.
A pharmaceutical company wants to determine if their new drug reduces cholesterol more effectively than a placebo. The reduction in cholesterol in milligrams per deciliter was measured after three months. The data are as follows:
Assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. Use degrees of freedom equal to the smaller of and .
i. Does it appear that the new drug reduces cholesterol more effectively than the placebo?
ii. Is it valid to argue that the drug might show a more significant effect with larger sample sizes?
A sports scientist is investigating whether there is a difference in the average sprint times (in seconds) between athletes who use a new training program and those who use a standard program. The following data were collected:
Assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. Use degrees of freedom equal to the smaller of and . At the significance level, test the claim that the mean sprint time for athletes using the new program is lower than that of athletes using the standard program.
A psychologist is studying the effectiveness of two different stress reduction programs. Group , using Program , has the following post-program stress scores: , , , , , , , , . Group , using Program , has these scores: , , , , , , , , , . Assume independent samples from normal populations with unequal variances. Use degrees of freedom equal to the smaller of and . At the significance level, test the claim that the mean stress scores are equal for both programs.
A study was performed to examine the effects of a new diet plan. Researchers measured the weight change (in kilograms) after four weeks for one group that followed the diet and another group that followed their usual eating habits. The results are provided below. Use a significance level to test the claim that the two groups come from populations with the same mean weight change.
Diet Group:
Control Group:
Listed below are the actual study hours logged by students and the study hours those same students reported in a survey. Assume the samples are simple random samples and the differences have an approximately normal distribution.
Use a significance level to test the claim that the actual study hours logged by students are higher than their reported study hours.
Listed below are the advertised battery life (in hours) and the actual tested battery life (in hours) for a sample of smartphone models:
Use a significance level to test the claim that advertised battery lives are greater than the actual tested battery lives.
Researchers want to determine if the average weight of sophomore male students increases from September to March. The following are weights in kilograms for randomly selected students.
September:
March:
At the significance level, test the claim that the mean weight in September is less than the mean weight in March for sophomore male students.
A psychologist is studying the effect of a stress management workshop on anxiety levels. Eight participants took an anxiety test before and after attending the workshop. Their scores are as follows:
a. Using a significance level, test the claim that the mean anxiety score before the workshop is higher than after the workshop.
b. Construct the confidence interval for the mean difference. What does this interval indicate about anxiety change?
c. What can you conclude about the effectiveness of the workshop?
A study compares the average number of hours slept per night by college students before and after final exams. The following data in hours were collected from six students:
At the significance level, test the claim that students sleep more hours after finals than before finals.
In a study of patients, researchers recorded both the actual and estimated number of hours slept per night. For each patient, the difference (actual minus estimated) was computed. The sample mean of the differences is hours, and the sample standard deviation is hours. Test whether there is a significant difference between actual and estimated sleep hours at the significance level. What is the -value for this hypothesis test?