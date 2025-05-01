Skip to main content
14. ANOVA
Multiple Comparisons: Tukey-Kramer Test
Problem 6

An ANOVA table shows Source: Error, SS = 88.96, df = 22, MS = 4.0436. You have 5 groups and a total sample size N = 27. Which two values should you record for the Tukey-Kramer calculation?