Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
14. ANOVA
Multiple Comparisons: Tukey-Kramer Test
14. ANOVA

Multiple Comparisons: Tukey-Kramer Test: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
7 of 0
Problem 7Multiple Choice

Given ANOVA output: Sum of squares (Error) = 134.4, df(Error) = 28, MS(Error) = 4.8. There are 4 groups with sizes 8, 9, 7, and 7 (N = 31). For the Tukey-Kramer procedure which MSE and error degrees of freedom will you use, and why?