5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Poisson Distribution
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables

Poisson Distribution: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 11Multiple Choice

A traffic sensor records car arrivals every minute during the weekday morning rush hour. The arrival rate is much higher between 7:30–9:00 than at other times. Which Poisson condition is most likely violated if you try to model the entire 7:00–10:00 period as a single Poisson process, and what practical remedy should you apply?