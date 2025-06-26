Table of contents
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Poisson Distribution
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Poisson Distribution: Videos & Practice Problems
1
concept
Introduction to the Poisson Distribution
Video duration:4m
2
Problem
A baker wants to predict how many customers will enter their bakery. Determine which probability distribution they should use given the following information.
(A) There is a 10% chance that any one person who walks by will enter the bakery and 20 people walk by.
A
Binomial
B
Poisson
3
Problem
A baker wants to predict how many customers will enter their bakery. Determine which probability distribution they should use given the following information.
(B) On average, 2 customers come into the bakery every 15 minutes.
A
Binomial
B
Poisson
4
concept
Finding Probabilities Using the Poisson Distribution
Video duration:3m
5
Problem
A baker wants to predict how many customers will enter their bakery. On average, 2 customers come into the bakery every 15 minutes. Find the probability that exactly 5 customers will enter the bakery
(A) Exactly 4 customers will enter the bakery between 9:00 – 9:15.
A
B
C
D
6
Problem
A baker wants to predict how many customers will enter their bakery. On average, 2 customers come into the bakery every 15 minutes. Find the probability that exactly 5 customers will enter the bakery
(B) 4 or fewer customers enter the bakery in a random 15 min period.
A
B
C
D
7
Problem
A quality control inspector at a textile factory is examining long rolls of fabric for defects. The inspector knows from past experience that, on average, there are 0.5 defects per meter of fabric. What is the probability that the inspector finds 0 defects in any given meter of fabric?
A
B
C
D
8
example
Finding Probabilities Using the Poisson Distribution Example 1
Video duration:3m
9
example
Finding Probabilities Using the Poisson Distribution Example 2
Video duration:5m
10
concept
Using the Poisson Distribution to Approximate the Binomial Distribution
Video duration:4m
11
Problem
In a large population of 10,000 lab mice, each mouse has an independent 0.0003 probability of carrying a rare genetic mutation.
(A) Can the # of mice with the mutation be approximated using the Poisson distribution? If so, find .
A
B
C
The # of mice cannot be approximated using Poisson distribution
12
Problem
In a large population of 10,000 lab mice, each mouse has an independent 0.0003 probability of carrying a rare genetic mutation.
(B) Use the Poisson distribution to estimate the probability that 2 mice carry the mutation.
A
B
C
D
13
Problem
In a large population of 10,000 lab mice, each mouse has an independent 0.0003 probability of carrying a rare genetic mutation.
(C) Estimate the probability that less than 3 mice carry the mutation.
A
B
C
D
14
concept
Finding Poisson Probabilities Using TI-84
Video duration:3m
15
Problem
A student working on a transportation engineering project analyzes traffic flow at an intersection for 20 min. From past data, the average # of cars per minute is 17.6.
(A) What is the expected number of cars in the entire 20 min period?
A
B
C
D
16
Problem
A student working on a transportation engineering project analyzes traffic flow at an intersection for 20 min. From past data, the average # of cars per minute is 17.6.
(B) Find the probability that the student observes 350 or more cars total.
A
B
C
D
