6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Uniform Distribution
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables

Uniform Distribution

Problem 11Multiple Choice

Given a pdf f(x) that is very high near x=0 and very low elsewhere, which interpretation aligns with the 'density' idea?