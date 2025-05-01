Given two independent random samples from normal populations, test at α = 0.05 α = 0.05 the claim that σ 1 2 ≤ σ 2 2 \sigma_1^2 \leq \sigma_2^2 . The sample statistics are s 1 2 = 670 , n 1 = 15 s_1^2 = 670,\ n_1 = 15 and s 2 2 = 690 , n 2 = 12 s_2^2 = 690,\ n_2 = 12 . What is the outcome?