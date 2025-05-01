Test the claim about the difference between two population variances σ 1 2 \sigma_1^2 and σ 2 2 \sigma_2^2 at the α = 0.05 α = 0.05 significance level. Assume random, independent samples from normal populations. Claim: σ 1 2 ≤ σ 2 2 \sigma_1^2 \leq \sigma_2^2 . Sample statistics: s 1 2 = 1200 , n 1 = 14 s_1^2 = 1200,\ n_1 = 14 and s 2 2 = 1100 , n 2 = 13 s_2^2 = 1100,\ n_2 = 13 . What is the result of the test?