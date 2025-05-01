A researcher analyzes the mean scores of four different teaching methods using ANOVA. She then performs both the Bonferroni and Tukey post hoc tests for all pairwise comparisons. The Bonferroni test finds that only the comparison between method A and method D is significant at the 0.05 0.05 level. The Tukey test finds that both method A vs. method D and method B vs. method D are significant at the 0.05 0.05 level. Based on these results, which statement is most accurate?