12. Regression
Inferences for Slope
12. Regression

Inferences for Slope

Problem 18

A nutritionist studies the relationship between the average daily calorie intake (yy) and the number of hours of exercise per week (xx) among adults. The regression equation is y^=50x+2500 \hat{y} = -50x + 2500 . What does the slope represent? Should the yy-intercept be interpreted? Explain.