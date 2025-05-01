Skip to main content
12. Regression
Quadratic Regression
12. Regression

Quadratic Regression: Videos & Practice Problems

Given the quadratic regression output a = -0.5, b = 4, c = 1, determine the parabola's concavity and compute the vertex coordinates (x_v, y_v).