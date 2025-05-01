Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Known Variance
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples

Two Means - Known Variance: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
35 of 0
Problem 35Multiple Choice

A university claims that the average starting salary for its engineering graduates is higher than that of graduates from a neighboring college. The mean starting salary for 4545 engineering graduates from the university is \(68,200\$68,200 with a population standard deviation of \)7,800\$7,800. For 5050 graduates from the neighboring college, the mean starting salary is \(65,100\$65,100 with a population standard deviation of \)9,200\$9,200. At α=0.05α=0.05, is there sufficient evidence to support the university's claim?