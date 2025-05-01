A university claims that the average starting salary for its engineering graduates is higher than that of graduates from a neighboring college. The mean starting salary for 45 45 engineering graduates from the university is \( 68 , 200 \$68,200 with a population standard deviation of \) 7 , 800 \$7,800 . For 50 50 graduates from the neighboring college, the mean starting salary is \( 65 , 100 \$65,100 with a population standard deviation of \) 9 , 200 \$9,200 . At α = 0.05 α=0.05 , is there sufficient evidence to support the university's claim?