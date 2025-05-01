Skip to main content
3. Describing Data Numerically
Interpreting Standard Deviation
3. Describing Data Numerically

Interpreting Standard Deviation: Videos & Practice Problems

Using the empirical rule, what approximate percentage of observations fall between one and two standard deviations above the mean in a normal distribution?