Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
3. Describing Data Numerically
Interpreting Standard Deviation
3. Describing Data Numerically

Interpreting Standard Deviation: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
11 of 0
Problem 11Multiple Choice

A dataset of response times shows a long right tail and median much smaller than mean. A student suggests using the empirical rule to estimate percentages within 1, 2, and 3 standard deviations. Is the empirical rule appropriate here, and why?