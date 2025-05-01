Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
4. Probability
Introduction to Contingency Tables
4. Probability

Introduction to Contingency Tables: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
8 of 0
Problem 8Multiple Choice

In a 2x3 contingency table of students by year (freshman, sophomore) and major (STEM, Arts, Business), what does a single interior cell entry represent?