Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Introduction to Contingency Tables
Introduction to Contingency Tables: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to Contingency Tables
Problem
The table below shows the results from a drug trial for a new ADHD medication. Use the table to find the probability that a person's symptoms improved, given that they received the placebo and identify the type of probability found.
A
0.1; Marginal probability
B
0.1; Conditional probability
C
0.2; Conditional probability
D
0.2; Marginal probability
Problem
The table below shows the results from a drug trial for a new ADHD medication. Use the table to find the probability that a person's symptoms didn't improve and they received the non-placebo and identify the type of probability found.
A
0.4; Joint probability
B
0.4; Conditional probability
C
0.2; Joint probability
D
0.2; Conditional probability
Problem
The table below shows the results from a drug trial for a new ADHD medication. Use the table to find the probability that a person's symptoms improved and identify the type of probability found.
A
0.8; Marginal Probability
B
0.8; Joint Probability
C
0.4; Joint Probability
D
0.4; Marginal Probability
Introduction to Contingency Tables Example 1
Introduction to Contingency Tables Example 2
