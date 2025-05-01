Skip to main content
14. ANOVA
Two-Way ANOVA
A two-way ANOVA yields p_interaction = 0.012, p_factorA = 0.004, p_factorB = 0.020 at α = 0.05. Which interpretation is the most appropriate?