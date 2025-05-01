Skip to main content
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples

Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance: Videos & Practice Problems

Suppose we are comparing the average sleep hours per night for individuals in three different occupations. Independent random samples of size 77 were taken from each occupation. The computed test statistic is F=2.45F = 2.45 for testing whether the mean sleep hours differ among the three occupations. Assume normality of the populations and equal population variances. Use a significance level of α=0.05\alpha = 0.05. What conclusion can be drawn about the mean sleep hours across the occupations?