Suppose we are comparing the average sleep hours per night for individuals in three different occupations. Independent random samples of size 7 7 were taken from each occupation. The computed test statistic is F = 2.45 F = 2.45 for testing whether the mean sleep hours differ among the three occupations. Assume normality of the populations and equal population variances. Use a significance level of α = 0.05 \alpha = 0.05 . What conclusion can be drawn about the mean sleep hours across the occupations?