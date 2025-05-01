Suppose we are comparing the average weekly study hours for students in three different majors. Independent random samples of size 5 5 were taken from each major. The computed test statistic is F = 5.12 F = 5.12 for testing whether the mean weekly study hours differ among the three majors. Assume normality of the populations and equal population variances. Use a significance level of α = 0.05 \alpha = 0.05 . What conclusion can be drawn about the mean weekly study hours across the majors?