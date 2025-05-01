Skip to main content
3. Describing Data Numerically
Interpreting Standard Deviation
3. Describing Data Numerically

Interpreting Standard Deviation: Videos & Practice Problems

Two datasets A and B both have mean 50. Dataset A's observations are mostly 48–52 while dataset B's observations range 30–70. Which statement about their standard deviations is correct?