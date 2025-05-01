Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
3. Describing Data Numerically
Interpreting Standard Deviation
3. Describing Data Numerically

Interpreting Standard Deviation: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
10 of 0
Problem 10Multiple Choice

Which combination of conditions must be met before applying the empirical (68–95–99.7) rule to approximate percentages within k standard deviations?