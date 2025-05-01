Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
14. ANOVA
Two-Way ANOVA
14. ANOVA

Two-Way ANOVA: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
25 of 0
Problem 25Multiple Choice

A researcher tests for an interaction between Factor X (3 levels) and Factor Y (2 levels). Which set of hypotheses correctly specifies the interaction test?