Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Poisson Distribution
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables

Poisson Distribution: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
9 of 0
Problem 9Multiple Choice

For a Poisson distribution with lambda = 3.6, what are the mean, variance, and standard deviation (rounded to three decimal places)?