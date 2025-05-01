- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Goodness of FIt Test Using TI-84: Videos & Practice Problems Bonus
A goodness-of-fit test is run for response categories. Find the degrees of freedom for the test.
A die is rolled times with observed counts and for faces through . Under the null model of a fair die, find the largest single-category contribution to the chi-square statistic . Round to 2 decimal places.
A market researcher samples customers and wants to test whether purchases are equally distributed among brands. Under the null model, what is the expected count in each category? Round to decimal places.
In a goodness-of-fit test with equally likely categories and total sample size , each expected count is the same. One category has a TI-84 contribution value and the observed count for that category is greater than expected. Find that observed count.
A chi-square goodness-of-fit test gives at significance level . Let represent reject the null hypothesis and represent fail to reject the null hypothesis. Give the correct code.
A chi-square goodness-of-fit test for categories produces test statistic . Find the p-value. Round to decimal places.