Skip to main content
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Goodness of FIt Test Using TI-84
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit

Goodness of FIt Test Using TI-84: Videos & Practice Problems Bonus

Video LessonsWorksheet
7 problems

Helpful Calculators for These Questions

Chi-Square Calculator

Run chi-square goodness-of-fit and independence tests - with distribution curves and step-by-step solutions