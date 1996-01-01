Chi-Square Calculator

The core formula. For every category or cell, compute (O − E)² / E where O is the observed count and E is the expected count. Sum these up across all categories to get χ².

Degrees of freedom. For a goodness-of-fit test with k categories: df = k − 1. For a test of independence with an r × c table: df = (r − 1)(c − 1).

Expected values for independence tests. For each cell in row i, column j: E = (row total × column total) / grand total.

The p-value. Using the chi-square distribution with the computed df, the p-value is the probability of getting a χ² statistic this large or larger if H₀ is true. If p ≤ α, reject H₀.

Assumption check. Expected cell counts should generally be at least 5 in each cell. If any expected count falls below 5, the chi-square approximation may be unreliable — this calculator flags that automatically.