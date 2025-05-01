- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
Contingency Tables: Videos & Practice Problems
Contingency Tables Practice Problems
Which of the following best describes the information provided by a contingency table?
Given a contingency table showing the number of students who prefer different study methods (group study, solo study) across two departments (Science, Arts), how would you calculate the marginal total for the Science department?
How can you determine if there is an association between two categorical variables in a contingency table?
If you have two contingency tables showing the preferences of students in different departments for study methods and extracurricular activities, how can you synthesize this information to understand overall student behavior?
In a contingency table showing the number of students who passed or failed an exam based on their study method, how would you calculate the conditional probability of passing given that a student studied in a group?
How does increasing the sample size affect the reliability of conclusions drawn from a contingency table?
How can contingency table data be integrated with regression analysis to enhance understanding of variable relationships?
How would you use a chi-square test to determine if there is a significant association between two categorical variables in a contingency table?
What does a high chi-square statistic indicate about the relationship between variables in a contingency table?
How can the results of a chi-square test be integrated with other statistical analyses to provide a comprehensive understanding of data?