- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Median: Videos & Practice Problems
The six numbers , , , , , and are combined with one additional number . If the median of the seven-number data set is , find the value of .
Annual incomes in thousands of dollars for nine households are , , , , , , , , . Find the median income in thousands of dollars.
The median of a five-value data set is . A constant is added to every observation. What is the median of the transformed data set?
A data set is . An outlier of is added to form a new data set. Compute the change in the median, defined as the new median minus original median.
A quiz score distribution has values , , , , with frequencies , , , , , respectively. Find the median score.
Helpful Calculators for These Questions
Mean Median Mode Calculator
Calculate mean, median, and mode from a list of numbers or a frequency table
SAT / ACT Score Calculator & Predictor
Calculate SAT and ACT scores, compare test equivalents, predict improvements, and plan score goals
Quartile Calculator
Calculate Q1, median, Q3, and IQR with a box plot, outlier flags, and percentile rank