- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel: Videos & Practice Problems Bonus
A researcher wants to test in Excel using for a pooled -test. What number should be entered for the tails argument?
In Excel, a pooled two-sample -test with equal but unknown variances is carried out with the function . What value must be used for the type argument?
For a pooled -test, the alternative hypothesis is . Excel returns when tails is set to . If this output corresponds to the opposite tail, what is the correct right-tail -value? Round to decimal places.
A pooled two-sample -test produces p value for testing against at . Let reject be coded as and fail to reject be coded as . What is the correct code?
Two independent random samples are available for comparing population means. Sample 1 has and . Sample 2 has and . Using the rule that the pooled procedure is considered reasonable when the larger sample variance divided by the smaller sample variance is less than , compute that ratio. Round to decimal places.