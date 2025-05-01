Two independent random samples are available for comparing population means. Sample 1 has n 1 = 22 n_1 = 22 and s 1 2 = 36 s_1^2 = 36 . Sample 2 has n 2 = 24 n_2 = 24 and s 2 2 = 49 s_2^2 = 49 . Using the rule that the pooled procedure is considered reasonable when the larger sample variance divided by the smaller sample variance is less than 2 2 , compute that ratio. Round to 2 2 decimal places.