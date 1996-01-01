- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance: Videos & Practice Problems
Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance Practice Problems
A nutritionist believes that the mean daily calorie intake is higher for athletes than for non-athletes. In a sample of athletes, the mean intake is calories with a standard deviation of . In a sample of non-athletes, the mean intake is calories with a standard deviation of . At , is there enough evidence to support the nutritionist's belief? Assume population variances are not equal.
A study measures test anxiety in students before and after a mindfulness workshop (same students). Classify this pair of samples as independent or dependent. Choose the best answer and justify your choice.
Researchers aim to investigate the impact of blue-light filtering glasses on sleep latency. They measure the time (in minutes) it takes to fall asleep for participants on two different nights:
Sample 1: Sleep latency without blue-light filtering glasses
Sample 2: Sleep latency with blue-light filtering glasses
Classify each pair of samples as independent or dependent. Choose the best answer and justify your choice.
Researchers measure systolic blood pressure () in patients before and after a -week course of a new antihypertensive medication:
Sample 1: Blood pressure before treatment
Sample 2: Blood pressure after weeks of treatment
Classify this pair of samples as independent or dependent. Choose the best answer and justify your choice.
A customer experience analyst claims that the average wait times at two different coffee shop locations are the same. A sample of customers at one location reported an average wait time of minutes with a standard deviation of minutes. A sample of customers at another location reported an average wait time of minutes with a standard deviation of minutes. At , can you reject the analyst’s claim? Assume the population wait time distributions are approximately normal and the population variances are equal.
A fitness researcher claims that the mean resting heart rate differs between long-distance runners and swimmers. A sample of runners has a mean resting heart rate of beats per minute with a standard deviation of bpm. A sample of swimmers has a mean resting heart rate of bpm with a standard deviation of bpm. At , can you support the researcher's claim? Assume the populations are normally distributed and the population variances are not equal.
A marketing firm conducted a survey of individuals who use smartphones for more than hours daily. The table below shows the number of such users categorized by age group and type of battery usage.
Perform a Chi-Square Test of Independence at to determine whether primary smartphone battery usage is dependent on age group if .
An analyst is comparing the consistency of customer satisfaction scores between two branches of a retail store. A sample of scores from Branch X has a standard deviation of , and a sample of scores from Branch Y has a standard deviation of . At , is there evidence to suggest the standard deviations are not equal?
A company wants to know if the standard deviation of delivery times is less for its new warehouse (Warehouse X) than its old warehouse (Warehouse Y). For Warehouse X: sample standard deviation hours, sample size . For Warehouse Y: sample standard deviation hours, sample size . At , is there evidence that the new warehouse has less variability?
A university professor claims that the variability in the final exam scores of two different statistics classes is not the same. To test this claim, data from two randomly selected classes were analyzed. The sample variance of final exam scores for Class A () was found to be , and the sample variance for Class B () was . At a significance level of , can you support the professor’s claim that the variances are different?
Researchers studied the effect of a fitness training program on resting heart rate among individuals with sedentary lifestyles. In the study, participants had their resting heart rates measured before starting the program and again six months after completing it. The resting heart rate (in units of beats per minute) for each individual is shown below. At , is there enough evidence to support the claim that the fitness training program helps decrease resting heart rate? Assume the population is normally distributed.
A researcher wants to test the claim that the mean score of Group A is less than or equal to the mean score of Group B. Assume the samples are independent and drawn from normally distributed populations with unequal variances. Use a significance level of . The sample statistics are: , , ; , , . What is the correct conclusion?
A company tests two different packaging designs to see if they result in different average shipping weights. Assume random, independent samples from normal populations with equal variances. Test the claim that at . Sample statistics: , ,; , , . What is the correct conclusion?
A psychologist claims that stress levels differ between graduate and undergraduate students. The table below shows stress scores (on a -point scale) for graduate and undergraduate students. At , is there sufficient evidence to support the psychologist's claim?
Graduate: , , , , , , , , ,
Undergraduate: , , , , , , ,
A consumer electronics company wants to test whether a new battery design (used in Brand A) results in different battery life compared to the standard design (used in Brand B). They randomly test phones from Brand A and phones from Brand B, measuring battery life (in hours) under identical usage conditions. The data are as follows:
Brand A (Experimental Design):
Brand B (Conventional Design):
At , can you support the claim that the new battery design in Brand A makes a difference in battery life compared to Brand B? Assume population variances are equal.
What is the null hypothesis (Ho) when conducting a hypothesis test for the difference in means between two samples?
Which of the following is a condition that must be met to conduct a two-sample t-test?
If you have two samples with sizes 15 and 20, what is the degrees of freedom for the two-sample t-test?
A test statistic of 3.5 is calculated with a degrees of freedom of 10. If the significance level is 0.05, what is the decision regarding the null hypothesis?
A confidence interval for the difference in means is calculated as (-3, 2). What does this suggest about the difference in population means?
What type of test is used when comparing the means of two samples with unknown and unequal variances?
Why is it important for samples to be independent when conducting a two-sample t-test?
For samples with sizes 25 and 30, what is the degrees of freedom for the two-sample t-test?
A confidence interval for the difference in means is calculated as (1, 5). What does this suggest about the difference in population means?
What assumption is made about population standard deviations in a two-sample t-test?
Calculate the test statistic for two samples with means of 60 and 65, standard deviations of 7 and 9, and sample sizes of 40 and 35.
For samples with sizes 40 and 35, what is the degrees of freedom for the two-sample t-test?
A test statistic of 3.0 is calculated with a degrees of freedom of 20. If the significance level is 0.05, what is the decision regarding the null hypothesis?