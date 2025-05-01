- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Levels of Measurement: Videos & Practice Problems
Among the following six datasets, how many are quantitative: eye color, jersey number, annual income, birth year, letter grade, and satisfaction ranking from 1 to 10?
Assign each level of measurement the number of meaningful arithmetic operation types between subtraction and division: nominal, ordinal, interval, ratio. Using these counts, compute the sum of the counts for all four levels.
Four datasets are recorded: movie genre preference, race finishing place, calendar year of graduation, and package weight. Let nominal = 0, ordinal = 1, interval = 2, and ratio = 3. What is the sum of the codes for these four datasets?
A researcher records the years . The researcher wants a comparison that is meaningful for interval data but not one requiring a true zero. Compute the appropriate numerical comparison between these two values.