Levels of Measurement: Videos & Practice Problems
Levels of Measurement Practice Problems
You are given three variables from a survey: (A) respondent self-identified political party (Democrat, Republican, Independent), (B) ranking of top three policy priorities from most important to least, and (C) recorded temperatures in Celsius. For each variable pick the best level of measurement and briefly justify one arithmetic operation that is valid for that variable.
A dataset records professional soccer players' jersey numbers (e.g., 1, 7, 10, 23). Which of the following is the best classification and justification?
Favorite ice cream flavor among vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry is best described as which level of measurement?
Hospital patient ID numbers are numeric codes assigned sequentially at admission. Which of the following best describes how to analyze them?
Which measure of central tendency is most appropriate for a nominal variable recording respondents' preferred social media platform, and why?
Which central tendency is typically inappropriate for ordinal data such as letter grades (A, B, C, D, F) when only the letters are available?
You have three variables: (i) Likert satisfaction 1–5, (ii) test scores out of 100, and (iii) hair color categories. For a report comparing central tendency across these variables, recommend the single best summary statistic for each and justify your choices in terms of level of measurement.
Which arithmetic operation is valid and meaningful for hours worked in a week (e.g., 0 to 40+ hours), and why?
A researcher wants to report that 80°F is twice as warm as 40°F. Is this a valid arithmetic interpretation? Choose the best answer and explanation.
An analyst wants to compute the mean of responses on a five-item Likert scale (1–5) and then multiply that mean by 1.2 to create an adjusted score. Evaluate the validity of this procedure and choose the most defensible conclusion.
Employee A worked 38.5 hours and Employee B worked 46 hours in the week. Which of the following statements correctly computes and interprets the difference and ratio between their hours?
A researcher records birth years: Participant X = 1992, Participant Y = 2001. Convert to ages as of January 1, 2025, compute the age difference, and explain whether the resulting values are interval or ratio data and why.
Consider letter grades recorded as A, B, C, D, F. Under what circumstances could you legitimately treat them as interval-level data?
A 1–5 customer satisfaction survey is collected as single-item ratings. Which level of measurement is the default classification used in the video transcript and why?
Which of the following constructed datasets best exemplifies an interval-level variable suitable for subtractive comparisons but not ratio statements, and why?
You must write an exam question that asks students to compute a meaningful aggregate for a ratio-level dataset. Which candidate dataset and prompt best meet that requirement?
Which visualization is inappropriate for nominal categorical labels such as blood type (A, B, AB, O)?
A dataset uses codes 0 and 1 for gender (0=male, 1=female). Which statement about permissible analyses is most accurate?
You are given birth years for three subjects: 1990, 1980, 2000. Explain how converting to ages as of mid-2024 changes the level of measurement, and list two new valid arithmetic operations you can perform after conversion that were not valid on birth years.
A dataset contains temperatures in Fahrenheit. The analyst proposes converting these to Kelvin before statistical modeling. Evaluate whether the level of measurement changes and indicate which additional arithmetic operations become valid after conversion.
Which of these variables should not have its numeric codes averaged and reported as a meaningful mean without additional justification?
A team member reports weekly hours: [32, 40, 48, 56]. Compute the mean and state whether multiplying the mean by 1.5 to plan staffing is a valid operation. Show calculations.
A university uses numeric course codes (e.g., 101, 202, 305) that increase with course level. An instructor argues the course code can be treated as ordinal to analyze progression. Is that defensible and why?
Why are single-item Likert responses commonly treated as ordinal rather than interval by default?
Convert the following birth years to ages as of 2025 and then compute the ratio of the oldest to the youngest: birth years 1975, 1995, 2010. Show calculations and explain why the ratio is meaningful after conversion.
A dataset records classroom temperatures in Fahrenheit. The analyst converts them to Kelvin before applying a multiplicative model that assumes ratios of temperatures are meaningful. Critically evaluate whether this modeling assumption is justified.