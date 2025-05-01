Two residual sequences are listed in increasing order of x x . Sequence A is − 2 -2 , 3 3 , − 1 -1 , 2 2 , − 4 -4 , 1 1 . Sequence B is − 2 -2 , − 1 -1 , 1 1 , 3 3 , 5 5 , 7 7 . Find the number of sign changes in the sequence that provides stronger evidence of a random scatter around zero.