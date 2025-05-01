A sample of n = 36 n = 36 observations has sample mean x ˉ = 18.2 \(\bar{x}\) = 18.2 . The problem states that the population standard deviation is known to be σ = 4.5 \(\sigma\) = 4.5 . Let M = 1 M = 1 if the correct Excel margin-of-error function is CONFIDENCE.NORM \(\text{CONFIDENCE.NORM}\) and M = 2 M = 2 if the correct function is CONFIDENCE.T \(\text{CONFIDENCE.T}\) . Find M M .