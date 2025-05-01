- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel: Videos & Practice Problems Bonus
A nutrition lab records sodium content for a random sample of meals. The sample mean is mg, and prior studies give a known population standard deviation of mg. Find the upper bound of the % confidence interval for the population mean. Round to decimal places.
A manufacturer samples ball bearings and finds mm and a sample standard deviation mm. The population standard deviation is unknown. Find the margin of error for a % confidence interval for the population mean. Use . Round to decimal places.
A sample of observations has sample mean . The problem states that the population standard deviation is known to be . Let if the correct Excel margin-of-error function is and if the correct function is . Find .
An analyst is building a % confidence interval for a population mean with known population standard deviation based on observations. If the confidence level is entered in Excel as , find the value that should be entered for .