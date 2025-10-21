Constructing a confidence interval for a population mean when the population standard deviation (σ) is known involves calculating the sample mean (x̄) and the margin of error (E). The confidence interval is then expressed as the range from x̄ − E to x̄ + E. In Excel, while there isn't a single function that directly outputs the entire confidence interval, you can efficiently compute each component using built-in functions.

To begin, the sample mean x̄ can be found using the =AVERAGE() function by selecting the dataset. The margin of error, which quantifies the range of uncertainty around the sample mean, can be calculated using the =CONFIDENCE.NORM(alpha, sigma, n) function. Here, alpha represents the significance level, calculated as 1 − confidence level (for example, for a 99% confidence level, alpha = 0.01), sigma is the known population standard deviation, and n is the sample size.

For example, if a hospital wants to estimate the true average birth weight of babies with 99% confidence, and prior data indicates that σ = 1.7 pounds, you first calculate the sample mean from the collected data using =AVERAGE() . Then, determine alpha as =1 − 0.99 to get 0.01. With the sample size (e.g., n = 40), you input these values into =CONFIDENCE.NORM(0.01, 1.7, 40) to find the margin of error.

Once you have both x̄ and E, the confidence interval bounds are computed by subtracting and adding the margin of error from the sample mean:

Lower bound: \(x̄ - E\)

Upper bound: \(x̄ + E\)

For instance, if the sample mean is approximately 6.923 pounds and the margin of error is about 0.692 pounds, the 99% confidence interval ranges from roughly 6.23 to 7.615 pounds. This means the hospital can be 99% confident that the true average birth weight lies within this interval.

Understanding how to calculate confidence intervals in Excel using these functions not only reinforces statistical concepts but also enhances practical data analysis skills. This approach is essential for interpreting sample data and making informed inferences about population parameters when the population standard deviation is known.