Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel: Videos & Practice Problems Bonus
7 problems
Problem 1Short Answer
For a sample size of , find the t score whose left-tail probability is . Round to decimal places.
Problem 2Short Answer
A t score is such that the probability of obtaining a value greater than it is for a sample size of . Find that t score. Round to decimal places.
Problem 3Short Answer
For a sample size of , compute the left-tail probability . Round to decimal places.
Problem 5Short Answer
A sample of size produces a t score magnitude of . Find the probability . Round to decimal places.
Problem 6Short Answer
A confidence interval is to be built from a sample of size . Find the negative critical value. Round to decimal places.