Problem 3
Randomization with Commute Times Given the two samples of commute times (minutes) shown here, which of the following are randomizations of them?
[Image]
a. Boston: 10 10 60. New York: 5 20 25 30 45.
b. Boston: 10 10 60 20 25. New York: 5 30 45.
c. Boston: 5 10 25 25 60. New York: 5 30 30 60.
d. Boston: 10 10 60. New York: 5 20 25 30 45.
e. Boston: 10 10 10 10 10. New York: 60 60 60.
Problem 6.R.6b
Smoking Cessation Programs
b. Does the difference between the success rate of the sustained care program and the standard care program appear to have practical significance?
Problem 8
Color and Recall Researchers from the University of British Columbia conducted trials to investigate the effects of color on the accuracy of recall. Subjects were given tasks consisting of words displayed on a computer screen with background colors of red and blue. The subjects studied 36 words for 2 minutes, and then they were asked to recall as many of the words as they could after waiting 20 minutes. Results from scores on the word recall test are given below. Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that variation of scores is the same with the red background and blue background.
[Image]
Problem 8.1.18a
Finding Critical Values
In Exercises 17–20, refer to the information in the given exercise and use a 0.05 significance level for the following.
a. Find the critical value(s).
b. Should we reject H0 or should we fail to reject H0?
Exercise 14
Problem 9.R.3
Forecast and Actual Temperatures Listed below are actual temperatures (°F) along with the temperatures that were forecast five days earlier (data collected by the author). Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that differences between actual temperatures and temperatures forecast five days earlier are from a population with a mean of 0°F.
Problem 9.R.6a
Smoking Cessation Programs
a. Construct the confidence interval that could be used to test the claim in Exercise 5. What feature of the confidence interval leads to the same conclusion from Exercise 5?
Problem 9.CR.2
In Exercises 1–10, based on the nature of the given data, do the following:
a. Pose a key question that is relevant to the given data.
b. Identify a procedure or tool from this chapter or the preceding chapters to address the key question from part (a).
c. Analyze the data and state a conclusion.
Video Games In a survey of subjects aged 18–29, subjects were asked if they play video games often or sometimes. Among 984 females, 49% answered “yes” (based on data from a Pew Research Center survey).
Problem 9.CR.3
In Exercises 1–10, based on the nature of the given data, do the following:
a. Pose a key question that is relevant to the given data.
b. Identify a procedure or tool from this chapter or the preceding chapters to address the key question from part (a).
c. Analyze the data and state a conclusion.
Video Games In a survey of subjects aged 18–29, subjects were asked if they play video games often or sometimes. Among 1017 males, 72% answered “yes.” Among 984 females, 49% answered “yes” (based on data from a Pew Research Center survey).
Problem 9.CR.4
In Exercises 1–10, based on the nature of the given data, do the following:
a. Pose a key question that is relevant to the given data.
b. Identify a procedure or tool from this chapter or the preceding chapters to address the key question from part (a).
c. Analyze the data and state a conclusion.
IQ Scores of Twins Listed below are IQ scores of twins listed in Data Set 12 “IQ and Brain Size” in Appendix B. The data are pairs of IQ scores from ten different families.
Problem 9.R.5
Smoking Cessation Programs Among 198 smokers who underwent a “sustained care” program, 51 were no longer smoking after six months. Among 199 smokers who underwent a “standard care” program, 30 were no longer smoking after six months (based on data from “Sustained Care Intervention and Postdischarge Smoking Cessation Among Hospitalized Adults,” by Rigotti et al., Journal of the American Medical Association, Vol. 312, No. 7). We want to use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that the rate of success for smoking cessation is greater with the sustained care program. Test the claim using a hypothesis test.
Problem 9.QQ.7b
Body Temperatures Listed below are body temperatures from six different subjects measured at two different times in a day (from Data Set 5 “Body Temperatures” in Appendix B).
b. Identify the null and alternative hypotheses for using the sample data to test the claim that the differences between 8 AM temperatures and 12 AM temperatures are from a population with a mean equal to 0°F
Problem 9.QQ.2
Test Values p_cap1, p_cap2. Find the values of and the pooled proportion p_bar obtained when testing the claim given in Exercise 1.
Problem 9.QQ.1
Identifying Hypotheses In a randomized clinical trial of adults with an acute sore throat, 288 were treated with the drug dexamethasone and 102 of them experienced complete resolution; 277 were treated with a placebo and 75 of them experienced complete resolution (based on data from “Effect of Oral Dexamethasone Without Immediate Antibiotics vs Placebo on Acute Sore Throat in Adults,” by Hayward et al., Journal of the American Medical Association). Identify the null and alternative hypotheses corresponding to the claim that patients treated with dexamethasone and patients given a placebo have the same rate of complete resolution.
Problem 9
Testing Effects of Alcohol Researchers conducted an experiment to test the effects of alcohol. Errors were recorded in a test of visual and motor skills for a treatment group of 22 people who drank ethanol and another group of 22 people given a placebo. The errors for the treatment group have a standard deviation of 2.20, and the errors for the placebo group have a standard deviation of 0.72 (based on data from “Effects of Alcohol Intoxication on Risk Taking, Strategy, and Error Rate in Visuomotor Performance,” by Streufert et al., Journal of Applied Psychology, Vol. 77, No. 4). Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that both groups have the same amount of variation among the errors.
Problem 9.q.3a
P-VALUE The test statistic of z = 2.14 is obtained when using the data from Exercise 1 and testing the claim that patients treated with dexamethasone and patients given a placebo have the same rate of complete resolution.
a. Find the P-value for the test.
Problem 9.1.25a
Overlap of Confidence Intervals In the article “On Judging the Significance of Differences by Examining the Overlap Between Confidence Intervals,” by Schenker and Gentleman (American Statistician, Vol. 55, No. 3), the authors consider sample data in this statement: “Independent simple random samples, each of size 200, have been drawn, and 112 people in the first sample have the attribute, whereas 88 people in the second sample have the attribute.”
a. Use the methods of this section to construct a 95% confidence interval estimate of the difference p1-p2. What does the result suggest about the equality of p1 and p2
.
Problem 9.1.13a
Are Seat Belts Effective? A simple random sample of front-seat occupants involved in car crashes is obtained. Among 2823 occupants not wearing seat belts, 31 were killed. Among 7765 occupants wearing seat belts, 16 were killed (based on data from “Who Wants Airbags?” by Meyer and Finney, Chance, Vol. 18, No. 2). We want to use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that seat belts are effective in reducing fatalities.
a. Test the claim using a hypothesis test.
Problem 9.1.13b
Are Seat Belts Effective? A simple random sample of front-seat occupants involved in car crashes is obtained. Among 2823 occupants not wearing seat belts, 31 were killed. Among 7765 occupants wearing seat belts, 16 were killed (based on data from “Who Wants Airbags?” by Meyer and Finney, Chance, Vol. 18, No. 2). We want to use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that seat belts are effective in reducing fatalities.
b. Test the claim by constructing an appropriate confidence interval.
Problem 9.1.13c
Are Seat Belts Effective? A simple random sample of front-seat occupants involved in car crashes is obtained. Among 2823 occupants not wearing seat belts, 31 were killed. Among 7765 occupants wearing seat belts, 16 were killed (based on data from “Who Wants Airbags?” by Meyer and Finney, Chance, Vol. 18, No. 2). We want to use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that seat belts are effective in reducing fatalities.
c. What does the result suggest about the effectiveness of seat belts?
Problem 9.1.14a
Cigarette Pack Warnings A study was conducted to find the effects of cigarette pack warnings that consisted of text or pictures. Among 1078 smokers given cigarette packs with text warnings, 366 tried to quit smoking. Among 1071 smokers given cigarette packs with warning pictures, 428 tried to quit smoking. (Results are based on data from “Effect of Pictorial Cigarette Pack Warnings on Changes in Smoking Behavior,” by Brewer et al., Journal of the American Medical Association.) Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that the proportion of smokers who tried to quit in the text warning group is less than the proportion in the picture warning group.
a. Test the claim using a hypothesis test.
Problem 9.1.14b
Cigarette Pack Warnings A study was conducted to find the effects of cigarette pack warnings that consisted of text or pictures. Among 1078 smokers given cigarette packs with text warnings, 366 tried to quit smoking. Among 1071 smokers given cigarette packs with warning pictures, 428 tried to quit smoking. (Results are based on data from “Effect of Pictorial Cigarette Pack Warnings on Changes in Smoking Behavior,” by Brewer et al., Journal of the American Medical Association.) Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that the proportion of smokers who tried to quit in the text warning group is less than the proportion in the picture warning group.
b. Test the claim by constructing an appropriate confidence interval.
Problem 9.1.15a
Can Dogs Detect Malaria? A study was conducted to determine whether dogs could detect malaria from socks worn by malaria patients and socks worn by patients without malaria. Among 175 socks worn by malaria patients, the dogs made correct identifications 123 times. Among 145 socks worn by patients without malaria, the dogs made correct identifications 131 times (based on data presented at an annual meeting of the American Society of Tropical Medicine, by principal investigator Steve Lindsay). Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim of no difference between the two rates of correct responses.
a. Test the claim using a hypothesis test.
Problem 9.1.15b
Can Dogs Detect Malaria? A study was conducted to determine whether dogs could detect malaria from socks worn by malaria patients and socks worn by patients without malaria. Among 175 socks worn by malaria patients, the dogs made correct identifications 123 times. Among 145 socks worn by patients without malaria, the dogs made correct identifications 131 times (based on data presented at an annual meeting of the American Society of Tropical Medicine, by principal investigator Steve Lindsay). Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim of no difference between the two rates of correct responses.
b. Test the claim by constructing an appropriate confidence interval.
Problem 9.1.15c
Can Dogs Detect Malaria? A study was conducted to determine whether dogs could detect malaria from socks worn by malaria patients and socks worn by patients without malaria. Among 175 socks worn by malaria patients, the dogs made correct identifications 123 times. Among 145 socks worn by patients without malaria, the dogs made correct identifications 131 times (based on data presented at an annual meeting of the American Society of Tropical Medicine, by principal investigator Steve Lindsay). Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim of no difference between the two rates of correct responses.
c. What do the results suggest about the use of dogs to detect malaria?
Problem 9.1.25c
Overlap of Confidence Intervals In the article “On Judging the Significance of Differences by Examining the Overlap Between Confidence Intervals,” by Schenker and Gentleman (American Statistician, Vol. 55, No. 3), the authors consider sample data in this statement: “Independent simple random samples, each of size 200, have been drawn, and 112 people in the first sample have the attribute, whereas 88 people in the second sample have the attribute.”
c. Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that the two population proportions are equal. What do you conclude?
Problem 9.1.26
Equivalence of Hypothesis Test and Confidence Interval Two different simple random samples are drawn from two different populations. The first sample consists of 20 people with 10 having a common attribute. The second sample consists of 2000 people with 1404 of them having the same common attribute. Compare the results from a hypothesis test of p1=p2 (with a 0.05 significance level) and a 95% confidence interval estimate of p1-p2
Problem 9.1.3b
Hypotheses and Conclusions Refer to the hypothesis test described in Exercise 1.
b. If the P-value for the test is reported as “less than 0.001,” what should we conclude about the original claim?
Problem 9.1.3a
Hypotheses and Conclusions Refer to the hypothesis test described in Exercise 1.
a. Identify the null hypothesis and the alternative hypothesis.
Problem 9.1.12c
Clinical Trials of OxyContin OxyContin (oxycodone) is a drug used to treat pain, but it is well known for its addictiveness and danger. In a clinical trial, among subjects treated with OxyContin, 52 developed nausea and 175 did not develop nausea. Among other subjects given placebos, 5 developed nausea and 40 did not develop nausea (based on data from Purdue Pharma L.P.). Use a 0.05 significance level to test for a difference between the rates of nausea for those treated with OxyContin and those given a placebo.
c. Does nausea appear to be an adverse reaction resulting from OxyContin?
Problem 9.2.2a
Pulse Rates of Women and Men Using the samples of women and men included in Data Set 1 “Body Data,” we get this 95% confidence interval estimate of the difference between the population mean of pulse rates (bpm) of women and the population mean of pulse rates (bpm) of men: 1.7 bpm < u1-u2 < 7.2bpm. In this confidence interval, women correspond to population 1 and men correspond to population 2.
a. What does the confidence interval suggest about equality of the mean pulse rate of women and the mean pulse rate of men?
Ch. 9 - Inferences from Two Samples
Back