Null Hypothesis The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that indicates no effect or no difference in a statistical test. It serves as a default position that assumes any observed effect is due to sampling variability. Researchers aim to gather evidence to reject the null hypothesis in favor of the alternative hypothesis.

Alternative Hypothesis The alternative hypothesis (H1 or Ha) is a statement that contradicts the null hypothesis, suggesting that there is an effect or a difference. It represents the researcher's claim or the outcome they are trying to prove. The alternative hypothesis is what researchers hope to support through their statistical analysis.