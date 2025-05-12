Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 9.CR.2
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–10, based on the nature of the given data, do the following:
a. Pose a key question that is relevant to the given data.
b. Identify a procedure or tool from this chapter or the preceding chapters to address the key question from part (a).
c. Analyze the data and state a conclusion.
Video Games In a survey of subjects aged 18–29, subjects were asked if they play video games often or sometimes. Among 984 females, 49% answered “yes” (based on data from a Pew Research Center survey).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Pose a key question relevant to the given data. For example, 'Is there evidence to suggest that the proportion of females aged 18–29 who play video games often or sometimes is significantly different from 50%?' This question focuses on testing whether the observed proportion (49%) differs from a hypothesized proportion (50%).
Step 2: Identify the appropriate statistical procedure or tool to address the key question. Since the problem involves proportions, a hypothesis test for a population proportion (such as a one-sample z-test for proportions) is suitable. This test will help determine if the observed proportion is significantly different from the hypothesized proportion.
Step 3: Set up the null and alternative hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H₀) is that the population proportion of females aged 18–29 who play video games often or sometimes is equal to 50% (p = 0.50). The alternative hypothesis (H₁) is that the population proportion is not equal to 50% (p ≠ 0.50).
Step 4: Calculate the test statistic using the formula for a z-test for proportions: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>z</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mo>(</mo><mi>p</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>p</mi><sub><mi>0</mi></sub><mo>)</mo></mrow><mrow><msqrt><mfrac><mrow><mi>p</mi><sub><mi>0</mi></sub><mo>(</mo><mn>1</mn><mo>-</mo><mi>p</mi><sub><mi>0</mi></sub><mo>)</mo></mrow><mi>n</mi></mfrac></msqrt></mrow></mfrac></mrow></math>, where p is the sample proportion (0.49), p₀ is the hypothesized proportion (0.50), and n is the sample size (984).
Step 5: Compare the calculated z-value to the critical z-value for the chosen significance level (e.g., α = 0.05). If the absolute value of the calculated z-value exceeds the critical z-value, reject the null hypothesis. Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis. Based on this comparison, state a conclusion about whether the proportion of females aged 18–29 who play video games often or sometimes is significantly different from 50%.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Survey Methodology
Survey methodology involves the techniques and processes used to collect data from respondents. In this context, understanding how the survey was conducted, including sample size and demographic targeting, is crucial for interpreting the results accurately. It helps in assessing the reliability and validity of the findings, such as the percentage of females who play video games.
Statistical Analysis
Statistical analysis refers to the methods used to summarize, interpret, and draw conclusions from data. In this case, analyzing the 49% of females who play video games involves calculating proportions and possibly comparing them to other demographics. This analysis can reveal trends and inform decisions based on the data collected.
Conclusion Drawing
Conclusion drawing is the process of interpreting the results of data analysis to make informed statements or decisions. After analyzing the survey data, one must synthesize the findings to answer the key question posed. This step is essential for translating statistical results into actionable insights, such as understanding gaming habits among young females.
