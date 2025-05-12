In Exercises 1–10, based on the nature of the given data, do the following:





a. Pose a key question that is relevant to the given data.

b. Identify a procedure or tool from this chapter or the preceding chapters to address the key question from part (a).

c. Analyze the data and state a conclusion.









Video Games In a survey of subjects aged 18–29, subjects were asked if they play video games often or sometimes. Among 984 females, 49% answered “yes” (based on data from a Pew Research Center survey).