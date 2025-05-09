Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
1:30 minutes
Problem 9.QQ.1
Textbook Question
Identifying Hypotheses In a randomized clinical trial of adults with an acute sore throat, 288 were treated with the drug dexamethasone and 102 of them experienced complete resolution; 277 were treated with a placebo and 75 of them experienced complete resolution (based on data from “Effect of Oral Dexamethasone Without Immediate Antibiotics vs Placebo on Acute Sore Throat in Adults,” by Hayward et al., Journal of the American Medical Association). Identify the null and alternative hypotheses corresponding to the claim that patients treated with dexamethasone and patients given a placebo have the same rate of complete resolution.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem. The claim is about comparing the rates of complete resolution between two groups: those treated with dexamethasone and those given a placebo. This is a hypothesis testing problem involving proportions.
Step 2: Define the null hypothesis (H₀). The null hypothesis represents the assumption that there is no difference in the rates of complete resolution between the two groups. Mathematically, this can be expressed as: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>p</mi><sub><mi>d</mi></sub><mo>=</mo><mi>p</mi><sub><mi>p</mi></sub></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>p</mi><sub><mi>d</mi></sub></math> is the proportion of patients treated with dexamethasone who experienced complete resolution, and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>p</mi><sub><mi>p</mi></sub></math> is the proportion of patients given a placebo who experienced complete resolution.
Step 3: Define the alternative hypothesis (H₁). The alternative hypothesis represents the claim that the rates of complete resolution are different between the two groups. Mathematically, this can be expressed as: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>p</mi><sub><mi>d</mi></sub><mo>≠</mo><mi>p</mi><sub><mi>p</mi></sub></math>.
Step 4: Note the type of test. Since the alternative hypothesis involves a 'not equal to' comparison (<math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mo>≠</mo></math>), this is a two-tailed test. The test will evaluate whether the proportions are significantly different in either direction.
Step 5: Prepare for hypothesis testing. To test these hypotheses, you would calculate the test statistic using the sample proportions and sample sizes provided. Then, compare the test statistic to the critical value or use the p-value approach to determine whether to reject the null hypothesis.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Null Hypothesis (H0)
The null hypothesis is a statement that there is no effect or no difference between groups in a study. In this context, it posits that the rate of complete resolution of sore throat is the same for patients treated with dexamethasone and those given a placebo. It serves as a baseline for statistical testing, allowing researchers to determine if observed differences are statistically significant.
Recommended video:
Alternative Hypothesis (H1)
The alternative hypothesis is a statement that indicates the presence of an effect or a difference between groups. In this scenario, it suggests that there is a difference in the rate of complete resolution between patients treated with dexamethasone and those receiving a placebo. This hypothesis is what researchers aim to support through their data analysis, often leading to further investigation if the null hypothesis is rejected.
Recommended video:
Statistical Significance
Statistical significance refers to the likelihood that a relationship observed in data is not due to random chance. In hypothesis testing, researchers use p-values to determine if the results are statistically significant, typically using a threshold (e.g., p < 0.05). If the null hypothesis is rejected based on significant results, it suggests that the treatment (dexamethasone) may have a real effect on the resolution of sore throat compared to the placebo.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:53
Parameters vs. Statistics
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice