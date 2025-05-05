Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Proportions
Clinical Trials of OxyContin OxyContin (oxycodone) is a drug used to treat pain, but it is well known for its addictiveness and danger. In a clinical trial, among subjects treated with OxyContin, 52 developed nausea and 175 did not develop nausea. Among other subjects given placebos, 5 developed nausea and 40 did not develop nausea (based on data from Purdue Pharma L.P.). Use a 0.05 significance level to test for a difference between the rates of nausea for those treated with OxyContin and those given a placebo.
c. Does nausea appear to be an adverse reaction resulting from OxyContin?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define the null and alternative hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H₀) states that there is no difference in the rates of nausea between the OxyContin group and the placebo group. The alternative hypothesis (H₁) states that there is a difference in the rates of nausea between the two groups.
Step 2: Calculate the proportions of nausea for each group. For the OxyContin group, the proportion is calculated as p₁ = 52 / (52 + 175). For the placebo group, the proportion is calculated as p₂ = 5 / (5 + 40).
Step 3: Compute the pooled proportion (p̂) using the formula: p̂ = (x₁ + x₂) / (n₁ + n₂), where x₁ and x₂ are the number of successes (nausea cases) in each group, and n₁ and n₂ are the total sample sizes for each group.
Step 4: Calculate the standard error (SE) for the difference in proportions using the formula: SE = √[p̂(1 - p̂)(1/n₁ + 1/n₂)].
Step 5: Compute the test statistic (z) using the formula: z = (p₁ - p₂) / SE. Then, compare the test statistic to the critical value for a significance level of 0.05, or use the p-value approach to determine whether to reject the null hypothesis. Interpret the results to assess whether nausea appears to be an adverse reaction resulting from OxyContin.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to determine whether there is enough evidence to reject a null hypothesis in favor of an alternative hypothesis. In this context, the null hypothesis would state that there is no difference in the rates of nausea between the OxyContin and placebo groups, while the alternative hypothesis would suggest that a difference exists. The process involves calculating a test statistic and comparing it to a critical value based on a chosen significance level.
Significance Level
The significance level, often denoted as alpha (α), is the threshold for determining whether the results of a hypothesis test are statistically significant. In this case, a significance level of 0.05 indicates that there is a 5% risk of concluding that a difference exists when there is none (Type I error). If the p-value obtained from the test is less than 0.05, the null hypothesis can be rejected, suggesting that nausea may be an adverse reaction to OxyContin.
Contingency Table
A contingency table is a type of data representation that displays the frequency distribution of variables, allowing for the analysis of the relationship between them. In this scenario, the table would show the number of subjects who developed nausea versus those who did not, categorized by treatment type (OxyContin vs. placebo). This format is essential for calculating proportions and conducting tests like the Chi-square test to assess the association between treatment and nausea occurrence.
