Practical Significance Practical significance refers to the real-world relevance or importance of a statistical finding. While a result may be statistically significant, indicating that it is unlikely to have occurred by chance, practical significance assesses whether the effect size is large enough to be meaningful in a practical context. In the case of smoking cessation programs, this would involve evaluating whether the difference in success rates translates into a noticeable improvement in outcomes for participants.

Effect Size Effect size is a quantitative measure that reflects the magnitude of a phenomenon or the strength of a relationship between variables. In the context of comparing success rates of smoking cessation programs, effect size helps to determine how substantial the difference is between the sustained care and standard care programs. A larger effect size indicates a more significant difference, which can inform decisions about which program to implement.