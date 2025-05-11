Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
2:21 minutes
Problem 6.R.6b
Textbook Question
Smoking Cessation Programs
b. Does the difference between the success rate of the sustained care program and the standard care program appear to have practical significance?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the success rates for both the sustained care program and the standard care program. Denote these as p1 (sustained care) and p2 (standard care).
Calculate the difference in success rates: Δp = p1 - p2. This will give the observed difference in proportions.
Assess whether the observed difference Δp is large enough to be considered practically significant. Practical significance depends on the context and whether the difference is meaningful in real-world terms (e.g., does it justify additional costs or resources?).
Consider the sample sizes and variability in the data. Larger sample sizes reduce variability and make smaller differences more reliable, which can influence practical significance.
If needed, consult a predefined threshold for practical significance (e.g., a minimum difference that stakeholders consider meaningful) to determine if the observed difference meets this criterion.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Practical Significance
Practical significance refers to the real-world relevance or importance of a statistical finding. While a result may be statistically significant, indicating that it is unlikely to have occurred by chance, practical significance assesses whether the effect size is large enough to be meaningful in a practical context. In the case of smoking cessation programs, this would involve evaluating whether the difference in success rates translates into a noticeable improvement in outcomes for participants.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:46
Step 4: State Conclusion Example 4
Effect Size
Effect size is a quantitative measure that reflects the magnitude of a phenomenon or the strength of a relationship between variables. In the context of comparing success rates of smoking cessation programs, effect size helps to determine how substantial the difference is between the sustained care and standard care programs. A larger effect size indicates a more significant difference, which can inform decisions about which program to implement.
Recommended video:
04:08
Finding the Minimum Sample Size Needed for a Confidence Interval
Statistical Significance
Statistical significance assesses whether the observed differences in data are likely due to chance or represent a true effect. It is typically determined using a p-value, where a p-value less than a predetermined threshold (commonly 0.05) suggests that the results are statistically significant. Understanding statistical significance is crucial when evaluating the success rates of different smoking cessation programs, as it helps to validate the findings before considering their practical implications.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:53
Parameters vs. Statistics
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice