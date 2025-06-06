Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Proportions
Problem 9.1.14b
Textbook Question
Cigarette Pack Warnings A study was conducted to find the effects of cigarette pack warnings that consisted of text or pictures. Among 1078 smokers given cigarette packs with text warnings, 366 tried to quit smoking. Among 1071 smokers given cigarette packs with warning pictures, 428 tried to quit smoking. (Results are based on data from “Effect of Pictorial Cigarette Pack Warnings on Changes in Smoking Behavior,” by Brewer et al., Journal of the American Medical Association.) Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that the proportion of smokers who tried to quit in the text warning group is less than the proportion in the picture warning group.
b. Test the claim by constructing an appropriate confidence interval.
Step 1: Define the null and alternative hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H₀) states that the proportion of smokers who tried to quit in the text warning group is greater than or equal to the proportion in the picture warning group: H₀: p₁ ≥ p₂. The alternative hypothesis (H₁) states that the proportion of smokers who tried to quit in the text warning group is less than the proportion in the picture warning group: H₁: p₁ < p₂.
Step 2: Calculate the sample proportions for each group. For the text warning group, the sample proportion is p₁ = 366 / 1078. For the picture warning group, the sample proportion is p₂ = 428 / 1071.
Step 3: Compute the pooled proportion (p̂) using the formula: p̂ = (x₁ + x₂) / (n₁ + n₂), where x₁ and x₂ are the number of successes (smokers who tried to quit) in each group, and n₁ and n₂ are the sample sizes of each group.
Step 4: Calculate the test statistic (z) using the formula: z = (p₁ - p₂) / √[p̂(1 - p̂)(1/n₁ + 1/n₂)]. This formula incorporates the pooled proportion and accounts for the sample sizes of both groups.
Step 5: Compare the calculated z-value to the critical z-value for a one-tailed test at the 0.01 significance level. If the calculated z-value is less than the critical z-value, reject the null hypothesis. Additionally, construct a confidence interval for the difference in proportions using the formula: (p₁ - p₂) ± z*√[p₁(1 - p₁)/n₁ + p₂(1 - p₂)/n₂], where z* corresponds to the critical value for the desired confidence level.
Key Concepts
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about population parameters based on sample data. In this context, we formulate a null hypothesis (that the proportion of smokers trying to quit with text warnings is equal to that with picture warnings) and an alternative hypothesis (that the proportion with text warnings is less). We then use sample data to determine whether to reject the null hypothesis at a specified significance level.
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence. In this case, constructing a confidence interval for the difference in proportions of smokers trying to quit between the two groups will help assess whether the observed difference is statistically significant and provides insight into the effectiveness of the warning types.
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Proportion Comparison
Comparing proportions involves analyzing the relative frequencies of outcomes in different groups. Here, we compare the proportions of smokers who attempted to quit in the text warning group (366 out of 1078) and the picture warning group (428 out of 1071). This comparison is essential for understanding the impact of different warning types on smoking cessation efforts.
Difference in Proportions: Hypothesis Tests Example 1
