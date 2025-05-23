Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
Pulse Rates of Women and Men Using the samples of women and men included in Data Set 1 “Body Data,” we get this 95% confidence interval estimate of the difference between the population mean of pulse rates (bpm) of women and the population mean of pulse rates (bpm) of men: 1.7 bpm < u1-u2 < 7.2bpm. In this confidence interval, women correspond to population 1 and men correspond to population 2.
a. What does the confidence interval suggest about equality of the mean pulse rate of women and the mean pulse rate of men?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the confidence interval provided in the problem: 1.7 bpm < μ₁ - μ₂ < 7.2 bpm, where μ₁ represents the mean pulse rate of women and μ₂ represents the mean pulse rate of men.
Interpret the confidence interval: Since the entire interval (1.7 bpm to 7.2 bpm) is positive, it suggests that the mean pulse rate of women (μ₁) is consistently higher than the mean pulse rate of men (μ₂).
Explain the implication of the interval not including 0: If the confidence interval included 0, it would suggest that there is a possibility of no difference between the two means. However, since 0 is not within the interval, we can infer that there is a statistically significant difference between the mean pulse rates of women and men.
Discuss the level of confidence: The 95% confidence level means that if we were to take many random samples and compute confidence intervals for each, approximately 95% of those intervals would contain the true difference between the population means.
Conclude the interpretation: The confidence interval suggests that the mean pulse rate of women is higher than that of men, with a difference between 1.7 bpm and 7.2 bpm, based on the given data and confidence level.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence, typically 95%. In this case, the interval of 1.7 bpm to 7.2 bpm suggests that we can be 95% confident that the true difference in mean pulse rates between women and men lies within this range.
Population Mean
The population mean is the average value of a characteristic (like pulse rate) across an entire population. In this context, u1 represents the mean pulse rate of women, and u2 represents the mean pulse rate of men. Understanding these means is crucial for interpreting the confidence interval and assessing whether there is a significant difference between the two groups.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to determine whether there is enough evidence to reject a null hypothesis, which often states that there is no effect or difference. In this scenario, the null hypothesis would suggest that the mean pulse rates of women and men are equal. The confidence interval provides insight into this hypothesis, as it does not include zero, indicating a significant difference between the two means.
