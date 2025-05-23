Pulse Rates of Women and Men Using the samples of women and men included in Data Set 1 “Body Data,” we get this 95% confidence interval estimate of the difference between the population mean of pulse rates (bpm) of women and the population mean of pulse rates (bpm) of men: 1.7 bpm < u1-u2 < 7.2bpm. In this confidence interval, women correspond to population 1 and men correspond to population 2.





a. What does the confidence interval suggest about equality of the mean pulse rate of women and the mean pulse rate of men?